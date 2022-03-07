Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK opened at $56.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.