Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HelloFresh (HFG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HelloFresh (ETR: HFG):

3/2/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €39.00 ($43.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/2/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($94.38) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €49.00 ($55.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €44.00 ($49.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/23/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €49.00 ($55.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/17/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €88.00 ($98.88) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

2/9/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €61.00 ($68.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/7/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/31/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($94.38) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €68.00 ($76.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($57.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ETR:HFG traded down €2.61 ($2.93) on Monday, reaching €37.58 ($42.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.90.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.