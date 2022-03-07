Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $268.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.90 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

