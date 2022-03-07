Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 17,347 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $42.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.