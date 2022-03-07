Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,673 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Proterra were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proterra alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of PTRA opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.