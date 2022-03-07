Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342,597 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.23% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,389,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 328,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 289,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.