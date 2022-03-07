Wendy Bridges Sells 1,100 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

