West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $387.19 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.