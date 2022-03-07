WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $13.82 on Monday, reaching $159.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

