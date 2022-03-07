WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 10,285 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,299,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,616,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

