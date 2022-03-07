Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $5,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,958,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $2,856,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,017 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,942. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

