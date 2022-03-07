Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $31.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 555,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

