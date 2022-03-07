WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.84

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.84 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 49798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

