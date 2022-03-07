Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.45% from the stock’s current price.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($50.58) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($50.26).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,477.61 ($33.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,042.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.53. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,646 ($48.92).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.