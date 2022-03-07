Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Insiders have acquired 43,050 shares of company stock worth $338,840 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

