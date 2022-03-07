Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 16,849 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$1,666,054.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,158,203.13.

Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total value of C$3,541,922.14.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$106.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. Loblaw Companies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$63.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

