William Blair Comments on Titan International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.15 million, a P/E ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $13.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Titan International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 341,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.