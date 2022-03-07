William Blair Weighs in on Titan International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TWI opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a PE ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 108.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 848.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 408,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.