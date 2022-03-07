Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

