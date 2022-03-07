Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Wipro by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Wipro has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

