WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 69,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 482,667 shares.The stock last traded at $58.72 and had previously closed at $60.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,621,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $839,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

