Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,796.88 ($64.36).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($71.11) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.14) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.55) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.41), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,440,762.11).

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 177 ($2.37) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,496 ($33.49). 1,146,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,361. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,250 ($30.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,196.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,525.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.