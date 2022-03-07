Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,796.88 ($64.36).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($71.11) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.14) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.55) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.41), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,440,762.11).
About Wizz Air (Get Rating)
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.
