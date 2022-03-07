Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $101.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €95.50 ($107.30) to €97.65 ($109.72) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($108.99) to €98.00 ($110.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($108.99) to €98.00 ($110.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

WTKWY opened at $104.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

