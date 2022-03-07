Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,333 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

