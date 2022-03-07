WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPP by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WPP stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.27. 324,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,123. WPP has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $774.00.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
