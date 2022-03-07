Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO John J. Kuch Sells 971 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. 316,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Xencor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Xencor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
