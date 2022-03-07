Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO John J. Kuch Sells 971 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. 316,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Xencor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Xencor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

