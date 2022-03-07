XMON (XMON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $29.45 million and $1.75 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $19,702.30 or 0.50546624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.34 or 0.06702017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.94 or 0.99913976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047346 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.