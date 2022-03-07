Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

YMAB stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,015 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 124,727 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

