Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.46

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 65086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on YARIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.
About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
