Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.46

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 65086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on YARIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

