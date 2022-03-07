Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

