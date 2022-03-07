Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,386. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $742.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

