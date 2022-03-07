Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.64 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $36.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.12 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 314,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,883. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.