Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

KRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KRUS opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.95 million, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

