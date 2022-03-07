Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to report sales of $222.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the lowest is $217.00 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $224.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $881.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 131,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM remained flat at $$10.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,188. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

