Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will announce $40.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $35.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $162.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $167.55 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $169.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $267,396. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 78,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,193. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

