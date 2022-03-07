Zacks: Analysts Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $27.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,219. Flex has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Flex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

