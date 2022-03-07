Zacks: Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $121.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.80 million to $131.31 million. GCM Grosvenor reported sales of $103.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $551.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $555.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $593.97 million, with estimates ranging from $587.54 million to $600.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 197,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 463,592 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $12,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

