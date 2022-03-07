Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) to post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $245.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.86 and its 200 day moving average is $287.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

