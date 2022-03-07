Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,298. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

