Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.
About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.