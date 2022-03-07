Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aura Biosciences.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.