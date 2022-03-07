Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarivate.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,297. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

