Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Billion

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will announce $75.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.45 billion and the highest is $76.50 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $69.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $307.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $314.51 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.