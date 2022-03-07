Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.