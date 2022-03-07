Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.17. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.