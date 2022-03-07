Zacks: Brokerages Expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.22 Million

Analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $413.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.23 million and the highest is $426.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Finance Of America Companies.

FOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

