Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.56. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam lifted its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,381. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

