Zacks: Brokerages Expect MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MakeMyTrip’s earnings. MakeMyTrip posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MakeMyTrip.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. 466,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,993. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 549.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 52,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $3,088,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

