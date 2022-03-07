Zacks: Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

