Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.60). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Schrödinger by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schrödinger by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,160,000 after purchasing an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDGR stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

