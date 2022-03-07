Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler cut U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of USCB opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $4,575,000.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

